‘Wit’ is taking the stage at Theater Kelowna Society

The Pulitzer Prize winning play will be performing May 12-22

Actors in Wit perfecting their performance at a recent dress rehearsal (Norene Morrow/Submitted)

Theater Kelowna Society is presenting Wit, a heart-wrenching and hilarious play from May 12-22.

The story of Wit follows Vivian Bearing, a university professor who lived her life focused on academia until she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The professor then has to learn to navigate life outside of literature and learn the importance of relationships.

Wit has played on stages across the world since its debut in 1999 and has been adapted into an HBO film. The play has won several Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and Peabody Awards. The show has also earned a Pulitzer Prize.

The play, written by Margaret Edson, is directed by Norene Morrow and stars Janet Anderson as Vivian Bearing.

Alongside Anderson in the main cast are Don Plant, Laura Benty, James Long and Kim Fournier, as well as supporting cast members Matt McLaughlin, Hollis Oorebeek, Sophie Rideout and Michelle Tillack.

Tickets can be purchased online from theaterkelownasociety.org

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCity of KelownaspringSpring ArtsTheaterThings to do