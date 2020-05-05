The 100+ Women Who Care in Vernon are giving their support to the Upper Room Mission during these difficult times. (File photo)

Women caring for North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

100+ Women Who Care may not be meeting, but they are lending support to the Upper Room Mission

Vernon’s 100+ Women Who Care are committed to feeding those in need.

The group may not be meeting, due to COVID-19, but have still committed to funding a local charity that would be in greatest need in the community.

“It became apparent that having food to eat is a basic need that many are now facing, not only those who are under privileged,” the 100+ Women Who Care Committee said. “Many have lost income; many have families to support and seniors are also struggling.

“We know the only organization that can provide for all demographics is the Upper Room Mission.”

But the Mission temporarily closed its doors March 20, due to financial pressures amid COVID-19. All staff were laid off and the Upper Room Mission Boutique was also forced to close its doors.

Yet they are continuing best they can with general manager Naomi Rouck still coming in to prepare bagged lunches, and now breakfast.

“With all these factors in mind, we feel that they are a good choice and can service the many in need in our community,” the committee said.

The women are gathering donations from members, and the general community, and currently have approximately $2,000. The group is hoping to hand over funds by mid-May, ensuring the meals continue for as long as possible.

“We are a community that cares and we feel we can do some serious good with this choice.”

To donate, e-transfers can be sent to 100womenvernon@gmail.com.

