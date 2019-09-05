Crowd gathered around 1943 WW2 Silver Spitfire at Kelowna Airport (Mackenzie Britton-Capital News)

Silver Spitfire makes special landing at Kelowna Airport

The Spitfire is a British fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force in the Second World War

It was a beautiful day for aviation fans as the 1943 Silver Spitfire made a stop at the Kelowna Airport Thursday.

People from all over the Okanagan area came to take pictures and meet the crew of the classic Second World War fighter jet team.

Among the fans in attendance was Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, who is also a member of the Kelowna Flying Club. Fuhr says that seeing the plane take flight in person is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“As cool as the airplane looks, what is even cooler is how it sounds,” said Fuhr. “There’s nothing that sounds like a V12 Merlin supercharged engine. This is great for the community, many people will never see this plane again, it’s a piece of history.”

The Spitfire is a British, single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force and other Allied countries before, during and after the Second World War.

The 72- year old aircraft has been stripped of its firearms, coated silver and restored. The Spitfire began its journey in London, England on Aug. 5. with the agenda of traveling the world in a four-month span.

David McElroy, the president of the Kelowna Flying Club, strongly advocated for the plane to land in Kelowna.

McElroy said it was very important for the community to have a chance to see the aircraft.

“This is probably the most beautiful airplane in the world right now,” he said.

“A Spitfire has never before flown around the world and will never happen again. That’s why this is such a monumental event.”

The aircraft departed from Kelowna at about 2:30 p.m and is heading north.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Princeton community rallies together to search for lost Abbotsford dog

Just Posted

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Public’s help needed in identifying suspect in Kelowna convenience store robbery

A hold-up alarm sounded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Mac’s Convenience on Glenmore

Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

The annual OBWB will address ongoing water issues throughout the Okanagan Friday

Fire crews responding to ‘weird smell’ at École De L’Anse-Au-Sable

Firefighters were focusing their investigation on the gym

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

Silver Spitfire makes special landing at Kelowna Airport

The Spitfire is a British fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force in the Second World War

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

A security risk to Canada and a liar’: MP reacts to ISIS supporter living in Enderby

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP concerned about court’s decision to release Othman Hamdan into B.C. town

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Shuswap company puts free roof over community-minded single mom

For the ninth year in a row Integrity Roofing put a call out for Salmon Arm residents needing a roof

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Most Read