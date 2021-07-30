YMCA hosts hiring fair in Kelowna

The YMCA of Okanagan is looking for qualified childcare workers to join their team.

On August 5, the Pandosy YMCA will be hosting a Child Care Day of Hiring.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., anyone interested in working in childcare is invited to the YMCA’s downtown Kelowna location at 201-2949 Pandosy Street to find the role that’s right for them. They are recruiting for positions at their West Kelowna, Kelowna and Pentiction locations that include early childhood educators supervisors, program leaders, and more.

“With plans to open two to three more child care centres over the next few years, the YMCA will need up to 100 child care professionals within the next three years,” says the YMCA in a press release. “We will be conducting interviews on the spot to get people hired quickly, so come with your resume in hand and find the role that’s right for you.”

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

ChildcareKelownaLocal Jobs