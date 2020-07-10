YMCA of Okanagan summer camps start up

Registration for July is now open

Summer camps are back on for kids beginning this month.

The YMCA of Okanagan knows children are itching to get back to their regular activities and parents are going back to work following as the community reopens amid the pandemic.

There will be extra safety precautions in place at the camps, which will be offered to kids aged five to 14 years old. The camps are to be both fun and educational, as well as include all of the classic summer activities.

July camps are open for registration, while registration for August camps start July 20.

The camps will take place in various locations across Kelowna.

Visit ymcaokanagan.ca/Summer for details. The YMCA financial assistance is available to families who cannot afford the full cost of camps.

