YMCA rakes in over $85,000 from charity golf tournament

The Wilson M. Beck charity golf tournament raised over $85,000 for the Okanagan YMCA

Over 140 golfers helped raised more than $85,00 for the YMCA. (Unsplash photo)

The Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament raked in over $85,000 for the YMCA of the Okanagan.

The event –the 12th of its kind– was hosted by Kelowna Golf and Country club, which saw 144 competitors come through the course. The funds raised will be used for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, which helps marginalized children and families access YMCA resources.

The money raised couldn’t have come at a better time, said Rhonda Zakala, who’s the vice president of fund development for the YMCA Okanagan.

“Our communities continue to face unprecedented challenges — increased poverty, unhealthy lifestyles, social isolation, and a decline in our mental health. This significant donation will provide financial assistance to the low-income families we serve so they too can afford Y programs and childcare,” said Zakala.

The funds were a combination of donations, sponsorships, prize donations, and live auction proceeds.

Steven Pavelich, who’s the managing partner of the locally-owned Wilson M. Beck insurance brokerage, said the charity was a natural fit for the company.

“One important criterium when selecting a charity was that proceeds would stay in the Okanagan,” said Pavelich.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will be used within the Okanagan to support the local community.

Organizers of the event expressed gratitude to the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for their part in making the annual event possible, and to the many competitors who showed up to play.

