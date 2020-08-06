(YMCA Okanagan photo)

YMCA reopening Kelowna pools

Kelowna Family Y and H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre reopening Monday, August 10

The YMCA of Okanagan is reopening its Kelowna-area aquatic centres after nearly five months of closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both the Kelowna Family Y in Rutland and the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre will open their pools to swimmers beginning Monday, Aug. 10. Offerings will include open swim time, lane swimming and Aquafit classes.

“We are excited to offer this valued service to our community once again starting next week,” said Kelley Taylor, YMCA vice president of health, fitness and aquatics. “Our pools don’t only provide a place for family fun; many of our members rely on pool activity as their only source of exercise. Whether it is for rehabilitation from injury, or due to chronic pain, or any mobility issue they are facing. Pools have an important role in the overall health of many.”

Experts at the Y are encouraging a return to healthy exercise and community connection.

“We recognize that these past months have taken a toll on all of us,” said Taylor. “The lack of social connection and disruption of regular routines and habits has increased feelings of isolation and loneliness and has resulted in a significant reduction in physical activity for many.”

Learn more about this next phase of the Y’s reopening, as well as all other available YMCA programs and services at ymcaokanagan.ca.

YMCA

YMCA reopening Kelowna pools

