You can own this firetruck for only $31,888

It’s every child’s dream to be a firefighter.

And West K Auto Truck and Auto Sales Ltd. is making those dreams come true.

A fully functional, bright yellow firetruck could be yours for only $31,888.

“We have our sister store in Coquitlam, and when all the fires were happening here, we thought it could help with the fires or something. I phoned the fire department here and if they needed to use any extra fire trucks we thought they could use it for free,” said owner Ted Thomas.

The truck has been sitting on the company’s lot for the past month and a half.

“If customers want to sit in it with kids, they can come in and check it all out, you know, just to entertain them a bit,” he said.

He said it’s the most unique vehicle he’s seen at the dealership.

Thomas said Trail’s fire department was possibly looking for a fire truck since an acid spill in the community affecting thousands of vehicles.

The 1990 Lance Superior firetruck has 45,000 kilometres.

“It’s more of a unique thing to have, it’s kind of a weird thing to sell… but hey, if it sells it sells if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m fine either way,” he said. “I used to joke with my staff, (saying) if you ever want to wash cars fast you sure can with this sucker.”

Find out more about the firetruck through West K Auto’s website.

West K Auto Truck and Auto Sales Ltd.