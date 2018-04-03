Your Kelowna

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Nicole Vlncze, the new owner of New Wave Fitness in Kelowna.

Vlncze is competitive by nature and loves to live a healthy lifestyle. She has competed in several fitness competitions as well.

Find out what Vlncze thinks about her community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

When I hear the word “Kelowna” I think of home. I have often thought about moving and trying somewhere new but let’s be honest that won’t happen, Kelowna has been my home since I was two-years-old and probably still will be when I’m 102.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

If I could change one thing, I would want more places to be dog-friendly. My dogs are literally my children and I see people carry their human baby so in my mind, it’s the same – half kidding. Earlier this year I visited L.A. and dogs were allowed everywhere it was amazing. It is sad that some irresponsible owners have to ruin it for the rest of us.

What’s your favourite local company?

Bliss Bakery, because caffeine makes me human Salt & Sage because they make beautiful pieces I feel like New Wave Fitness is an Obvious choice because I love my work space so much

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

Definitely, hit up some of our amazing local wineries we have so many Knox, or Bear Creek for a beauty hike Moolicks Ice Cream because it is the bomb on a summer day while walking downtown

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

Kelowna is a growing community. I love and hope, we continue to build so many amazing local companies, I feel like it keeps more character in the community and less “ox store” feels. Giving Kelowna more of a unique destination feel.

