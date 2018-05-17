Your Kelowna – Sarah Beebe

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Sarah Beebe, a local photographer.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Beebe has been working in the photography field for the last five years focusing on newborn and wedding portrait style.

Find out what Beebe thinks about her community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Thinking about Kelowna makes me feel happiness and pride. There are so many amazing things here depending on the season – Fresh produce, hiking, wineries, beaches, sunshine, boating, skiing, camping and community are all things that come to mind.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Increased subsidized housing for low income families.

What’s your favourite local company?

Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

Kelowna Farmer’s Market Tree Brewing Knox Mountain

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

It’s so exciting to see our community growing and flourishing in recent years. I see an increased population enjoying this abundant land. I see world recognition for our beautiful lakes, mountains and delicious wines and food.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.