Your Kelowna – Sarah Beebe

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Sarah Beebe, a local photographer.

Born and raised in Kelowna, Beebe has been working in the photography field for the last five years focusing on newborn and wedding portrait style.

Find out what Beebe thinks about her community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Thinking about Kelowna makes me feel happiness and pride. There are so many amazing things here depending on the season – Fresh produce, hiking, wineries, beaches, sunshine, boating, skiing, camping and community are all things that come to mind.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Increased subsidized housing for low income families.

What’s your favourite local company?

Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

  1. Kelowna Farmer’s Market
  2. Tree Brewing
  3. Knox Mountain

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

It’s so exciting to see our community growing and flourishing in recent years. I see an increased population enjoying this abundant land. I see world recognition for our beautiful lakes, mountains and delicious wines and food.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

Just Posted

Pledging to Make Water Work

Annual Okanagan Valley water conservation campaign kicks off

Get creative with your Slurpee cup this weekend

Kelowna - It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven for two days this week

National Caesar Day has arrived

These are some of the best places to indulge in Kelowna

Big White Ski Resort investing $10 million in ammenities

The largest investment is the $3.9 million construction of the new Powder Chair.

Evacuation alerts rescinded in West Kelowna mobile park

Eight properties previously under alert on Westbank First Nation no longer under flood threat

Hot air balloon floats over Kelowna airport runway

The hot air balloon landed just north of the airport on Wednesday

Logan Lake wildfire holding at 145 hectares

A wildfire near Logan Lake is being battled by both ground and air crews

Unbeaten Sun Devils head to Kamloops tourney

Kelowna, 11-0 in league play with two wins this week, will play this weekend in River City Classic

Your Kelowna – Sarah Beebe

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

Velocity run over Kelowna in girls fastball

Under 16C girls fastball action at High Noon Park

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Most Read