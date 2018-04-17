Your Kelowna with Phil Ashman

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Phil Ashman.

Ashman is the regional dean for the Central Okanagan for Okanagan College.

He has worked at the college for more than 15 years, teaching in the Networking and Telecommunications Technology program for 10 years followed by four years as the Associate Dean of the Science, Technology and Health Portfolio.

“I have a wonderful family with amazing children who are now well into their teens and from whom I am constantly learning,” said Ashman. “Much of my success in life could not have happened without the support from my best friend and wife.”

Ashman and his wife were high-school sweet hearts and have been here ever since.

Find out what Ashman thinks about his community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

An exciting and affordable place to work, play, and raise a family. This includes scenic walks throughout the valley overlooking the lake, enjoying the many wine and culinary experiences, as well as world class downhill and cross country skiing.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Although I don’t do nearly enough biking myself, I think it’s fantastic to see the community investing more heavily in bike paths, bike sharing and car sharing. However there is still lots more we can do to meet many of the goals outlined in the Federal Government’s Sustainability Development Strategy

What’s your favourite local company?

I truly can’t pick just one as it really depends on the sector. We have some amazingly innovative startups in the Okanagan who are shaking things up in their respective fields and I always feel a sense of pride watching them succeed. I’m a regular at Giobeans for a coffee fix, but have definitely enjoyed some of the other coffee shops around town. I also enjoy a good red wine with dinner and one of the amazing advantages we have in the Okanagan is the local selection. I eat more of a paleo diet, so I tend to seek out restaurants with fresh salads made with local ingredients.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

  1. Myra Canyon Trestles
  2. The Wine Trails
  3. Walking along the lake downtown and dining at one of the amazing establishments we have downtown

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

A couple of the major challenges we will be facing in our community is managing the growth and creating affordable housing. I hope we are able to make decisions that balance this growth with sustainable development that maintains the Okanagan lifestyle we all value.

I think we all have a part to play in providing input and feedback to help the City’s decision makers. This can include playing an active role in initiatives such as the Journey Home strategy, the Smart City Challenge, or Imagine Kelowna, as well as volunteering one’s time in the community.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

