Your weekday weather update

Flurries and more rain anticipated for the Okanagan - Shuswap

Some areas around the Okanagan and Shuswap received wet snow Wednesday morning, but by noon it had cleared off and the sun even made an appearance.

In the Okanagan, expect the rest of Wednesday to be cloudy with temperatures about 4 C.

Thursday will also start out rainy with the snow level dropping to 900 meters, with a day time high of 5 C.

Friday is anticipated to be sunny and 4 C.

In the Shuswap, rain will continue on and off through out the day with temperatures about 6 C.

More rain is expected on Thursday with a high of 5 C.

Temperatures will dip to about 3 C on Friday, with a mix of sun a cloud for the day.

Residents in the Similkameen can expect flurries this evening and overnight, with a high of 3 C.

Flurries are forecast to continue on Thursday with temperatures about 3 C.

Those light flurries will turn to rain on Friday with a high of 4 C.

RELATED: Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Environment Canada is issuing a warning for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, as between 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected.

Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

