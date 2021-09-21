Youth group to host car wash in West Kelowna

Dirty vehicle? No, problem. The Westside Renew Church Ministries youth group has you covered.

This Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the group will be hosting a car wash and bottle drive fundraiser at the Westbank Salvation Army Thrift Store’s parking lot, located at 3531 Old Okanagan Highway.

Get your vehicle sparkling clean by donation and all proceeds will go to benefit the organizations’ youth group activities.

The Westside Salvation Army offers a variety of children and youth programming ranging from “Kids Connect for young children,” a “Brave Circle for Girls” and a “Gentlemen’s League for Boys,” anger management classes plus summer day camps. According to the Salvation Army, these programs help build confidence and esteem while teaching basic life lessons such as healthy cooking.

Lindsey Payler, the children and youth program coordinator for Renew Church Ministries, said the funds raised from the event will go to support the groups’ activities for the teens and subsidize the cost of outings such as bowling, laser tag, paintball and mini-golfing.

“It has been a challenging 18 months keeping our children and youth programs engaging and safe. Our teens are ready to reconnect and have some fun,” she said.

To learn more about the Westside Salvation Army’s children and youth programming or to make a financial donation, visit www.westsideSA.ca.

