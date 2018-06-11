2018 Youth Initiative Grant Adjudication Committee: (left to right) Kayla Caruana, Mitch LaRue, Emma White, Wyatt Slattery and Molly Raposo. Submitted photo

Youth led projects in the Okanagan receive funding

Projects based in the Central and South Okanagan supported with grants

The Central Okanagan Foundation for Youth and United Way’s GenNext contributed $9,055 to support seven youth led projects based in the Central and South Okanagan.

These grants are available to young people up to age 25 who are partnering with an organization to create positive change in their local community.

“We are amazed by the creativity and community spirit demonstrated by these young people. We can’t wait to watch the projects as they develop. Future community leaders in our midst,” said Helen Jackman, executive director of the United Way Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen.

Related: United Way invests more than $460,000 in South Okanagan

The awards ranged from $250 to $2,000.

The Youth Initiative Grant recipients for 2018 are:

– Call Home, Enactus Okanagan College (Kelowna)

– More LGBTQ+ Friends, Etcetera – The Bridge Youth and Family Services (Kelowna)

– Hyphen Project Gardening Initiative, SD53 (Oliver)

– Take Two, Interact Club as part of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo (Kelowna)

– Intergenerational Computer Literacy, Peachland Wellness Centre (Peachland)

– Silver Surfers, Enactus Okanagan College (Kelowna)

– Women’s Shelter Clothing Drive, Aberdeen Hall (Kelowna)

“These grants encourage initiatives led by community members who are 25 and under. It’s really exciting to see the projects that they can undertake with modest financial support,” said Joanne Carey, co-ordinator of grants and community Initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation.

An example is the Etcetera Project — which offers a safe space for youth 11 to 18 years who meet weekly with the support of a staff member from The Bridge Youth and Family Services.

“It’s hard for kids who are LGBTQ+ to have a safe place sometimes and to tell people they need help, and Etcetera can help them. We want marketing about Etcetera so people will come check it out,” said Adrian Perez Ara, co-ordinator of the Etcetera Program.

Previous story
Convention attracts around 3,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses to Penticton

Just Posted

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

Youth led projects in the Okanagan receive funding

Projects based in the Central and South Okanagan supported with grants

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Kelowna family rallies support for prostate cancer

More than 150 people gathered in Kelowna for the annual Ride for Dad

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (22 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Italy-Malta refused to let a rescue ship with 629 people aboard dock in their ports

Reel Reviews: Old release worth seeing through new eyes

We say, “mother! is a brilliant, disturbing movie, especially if view it with the correct eyes.”

Every parent fears the late night knock of a cop

The RCMP doesn’t drive to your house at 1:30 a.m. and take off its hat to tell you you’ve won the 6/49

COLUMN: For those about to snore…

Did you know that if you google ‘snoring’ you’ll get about 77,400,000 hits?

‘Special place in hell’: Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of betrayal

Aides attack Prime Minister for what they saw as betrayal of U.S. president at end of G7 summit

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Convention attracts around 3,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses to Penticton

Organizers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Regional Convention for the B.C. Southern Interior… Continue reading

Most Read