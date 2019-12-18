Straight from DeHart: Pulp Fiction Coffee House adds second location

Pulp Fiction Coffee House has been in operation for seven years at the corner of Pandosy and Lawrence.
Coffee shop owners Max and Gloria Sloan have now opened a second location at The District on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, formerly known as Towne Centre Mall. The new location is spacious, bright, offering breakfast and lunch along with their own in-house brand of Pulp Fiction coffee, sold in one pound bags with a refillable glass container. The breakfast menu includes croissants, sausage rolls, bagels, omelets, avocado toast, muffins and scones. The lunch menu includes croissant sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, paninis and Montreal Smoked Beef on rye. The coffee house has large selection of pastries and sweets as well such as banana bread, biscotti, butter tarts, donuts, cinnamon buns and mini cheesecakes. Being environmentally conscious, Pulp Fiction uses bamboo cutlery and plates made from sugar cane. Eat in or take out. Open Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
While you are in The District on Bernard, stop by Amni Apparel, owned by Lily Wilkinson, who has been a mall tenant since 2013. The shop has a good collection of contemporary women’s fashion apparel.
A pillar of Kelowna’s chiropractic community, Dr. Dale Forsythe, who operates Forsythe Chiropractic and Laser Therapy, plans to retire after 48 years in practice. Dr. Forsythe is very thankful to all his clients and the community for supporting him in his long career. Chiropractor Dr. Vincent Leering has taken over all of Dr. Forsythe’s practice files. New and current patients can book appointments with Dr. Leering at 250-765-1466 or 236-420-0620. The clinic is located at Landmark Wellness, 200-1708 Dolphin Ave.
Kathy Butler, who was formerly with the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation for 17 years and Okanagan College for 15 years, has been appointed as senior consultant on the Pacific team of Global Philanthropic Canada. Kathy has an unprecedented knowledge of annual and major gift fundraising as well as capital campaigns.
Coast Capri Hotel banquet server Dennis Cunial is leaving the hotel industry after 32 years as a server, moving on to pursue other interests and ventures. Dennis has received the prestigious Employee of the Month hotel award several times in his career, always based on positive client feedback and going above and beyond his duties.
Phil Law Corp, at 300-1465 Ellis St., has added Brad Savoury to their team. His experience in various jurisdictions and areas of the law over the past 11 years offers a strong representation in personal injury and commercial disputes, both in the private and public sector.
Kudos to Kelowna Hostess member Donna Majewski, celebrating 33 years as a tireless volunteer with the organization. If you would like to join this exceptional group of people and give some time to your community, contact member chair Robin Barrett at rgbarrett@telus.net.
Accelerate Okanagan has a new board of directors: Josh Fraser, Data Nerds; Jason Kryski, Strawhouse Labs; Nicole Rustad, Vortovia; Harry Singh, Facebook; Scot Speiser, CapriCMW; Quinton Pullen, BDO Canada; Michael Macaulay, Lawson Lundell Lawyers; Tanji Halsall, Potentia Human Resources; Corie Griffiths, EDC; Blair Forrest, Pushor Mitchell Lawyers; Phil Barker, UBCO; Phil Ashman, Okanagan College. Accelerate Okanagan is a not-for-profit organization that promotes and supports the technology community.
Two employees at the City of Kelowna waste water treatment plant were awarded longs service awards. Congratulations to Judy Marshall, operations clerk who has served 40 years, and Lynn Jablonski, water and wastewater quality technician who has served 25 years.
The finalists have been announced for the 2020 Inter-Collegiate Business Competition (I.C.B.C.), Canada’s largest, oldest and most prestigious undergraduate case competition. With more than 120 teams in the qualifying round who competed to attend, congratulations to this year’s qualifying teams from the Okanagan College School of Business: Takiya Bradshaw and Matthew Davidson, coached by Arian Fontenla and Mary Ann Knoll (accounting); Braeden Rahm and Justin Rantucci, coached by Devin Rubadeau (debate); Madison Freisen and Alivia Leibbrand, coached by Roger Wheeler (human resources). Stay tuned for the results in January 2020.
This year marked the 10th anniversary for the team at McFadden Buttar & Associates filing a Budget rental truck for local charities. On Dec. 11 Peter McFadden, Amrit Buttar, Eva Jutras and Jackie Gidda along with their staff of 14 elves filled 19 Costco carts with supplies for food banks and other various charities in our city. Over the past decade, this group has filled upwards of 150 carts in food donations worth more than $75,000.
The website for Everpresent Giving, featured in last week’s column, is www.everpresentgiving.com.
Birthdays of the week: Heather Zais (Dec. 18); Adrienne Skinner (Dec. 18); Katja Oldendorf (Dec. 18); Crystal Flaman (Dec. 19); Gary Schnackenberg (Dec. 19); Gail Temple (Dec. 19); Rod Charlesworth (Dec. 19); Mary Ringrose (Dec. 19); Renie Wutke (Dec. 20); Joan McCormack (Dec. 20); Bill Redmond (Dec. 20); Anna Warwick Sears (Dec. 21); Colleen Light Minchau (Dec. 22); Noel Wentworth (Dec. 22); Cliff Serwa (Dec. 23); Joe Creron (Dec. 24); Genelle Davidson (Dec. 24); Dave Cullen (Dec. 24).
