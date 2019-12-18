Straight from DeHart: Pulp Fiction Coffee House adds second location

Pulp Fiction Coffee House has been in operation for seven years at the corner of Pandosy and Lawrence.

Coffee shop owners Max and Gloria Sloan have now opened a second location at The District on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna, formerly known as Towne Centre Mall. The new location is spacious, bright, offering breakfast and lunch along with their own in-house brand of Pulp Fiction coffee, sold in one pound bags with a refillable glass container. The breakfast menu includes croissants, sausage rolls, bagels, omelets, avocado toast, muffins and scones. The lunch menu includes croissant sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, paninis and Montreal Smoked Beef on rye. The coffee house has large selection of pastries and sweets as well such as banana bread, biscotti, butter tarts, donuts, cinnamon buns and mini cheesecakes. Being environmentally conscious, Pulp Fiction uses bamboo cutlery and plates made from sugar cane. Eat in or take out. Open Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

While you are in The District on Bernard, stop by Amni Apparel, owned by Lily Wilkinson, who has been a mall tenant since 2013. The shop has a good collection of contemporary women’s fashion apparel.

Stephanie Ball is the new executive director of The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society. Stephanie has more than 26 years experience in the human services sector and has convened and collaborated on a wealth of local, regional and national projects both in Canada and the UK. As a seasoned executive, she has spent much of her career engaged in systems-level orchestration and brings a strong reputation as an impact strategist. Dr. Kyleen Myrah is chair of the society.

A pillar of Kelowna’s chiropractic community, Dr. Dale Forsythe, who operates Forsythe Chiropractic and Laser Therapy, plans to retire after 48 years in practice. Dr. Forsythe is very thankful to all his clients and the community for supporting him in his long career. Chiropractor Dr. Vincent Leering has taken over all of Dr. Forsythe’s practice files. New and current patients can book appointments with Dr. Leering at 250-765-1466 or 236-420-0620. The clinic is located at Landmark Wellness, 200-1708 Dolphin Ave.

Kathy Butler, who was formerly with the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation for 17 years and Okanagan College for 15 years, has been appointed as senior consultant on the Pacific team of Global Philanthropic Canada. Kathy has an unprecedented knowledge of annual and major gift fundraising as well as capital campaigns. Global Philanthropic Canada is a full service national fundraising consultancy of highly experienced practitioners. The firm has more than 23 senior consultants across the country and deliver professional and affordable executive level fundraising counsel to organizations of all sizes.

Coast Capri Hotel banquet server Dennis Cunial is leaving the hotel industry after 32 years as a server, moving on to pursue other interests and ventures. Dennis has received the prestigious Employee of the Month hotel award several times in his career, always based on positive client feedback and going above and beyond his duties.

Phil Law Corp, at 300-1465 Ellis St., has added Brad Savoury to their team. His experience in various jurisdictions and areas of the law over the past 11 years offers a strong representation in personal injury and commercial disputes, both in the private and public sector.

Kudos to Kelowna Hostess member Donna Majewski, celebrating 33 years as a tireless volunteer with the organization. If you would like to join this exceptional group of people and give some time to your community, contact member chair Robin Barrett at rgbarrett@telus.net.

Accelerate Okanagan has a new board of directors: Josh Fraser, Data Nerds; Jason Kryski, Strawhouse Labs; Nicole Rustad, Vortovia; Harry Singh, Facebook; Scot Speiser, CapriCMW; Quinton Pullen, BDO Canada; Michael Macaulay, Lawson Lundell Lawyers; Tanji Halsall, Potentia Human Resources; Corie Griffiths, EDC; Blair Forrest, Pushor Mitchell Lawyers; Phil Barker, UBCO; Phil Ashman, Okanagan College. Accelerate Okanagan is a not-for-profit organization that promotes and supports the technology community.

Two employees at the City of Kelowna waste water treatment plant were awarded longs service awards. Congratulations to Judy Marshall, operations clerk who has served 40 years, and Lynn Jablonski, water and wastewater quality technician who has served 25 years.

The Associated Canadian Travelers/United Commercial Travelers, (ACT/UCT) Kelowna West Club #1003 has made a donation of $2,000 to the Salvation Army for their Christmas hampers. Over the years since receiving their charter in 1975, the fraternal club has donated over $1,000,000 to local charities within Kelowna.

The finalists have been announced for the 2020 Inter-Collegiate Business Competition (I.C.B.C.), Canada’s largest, oldest and most prestigious undergraduate case competition. With more than 120 teams in the qualifying round who competed to attend, congratulations to this year’s qualifying teams from the Okanagan College School of Business: Takiya Bradshaw and Matthew Davidson, coached by Arian Fontenla and Mary Ann Knoll (accounting); Braeden Rahm and Justin Rantucci, coached by Devin Rubadeau (debate); Madison Freisen and Alivia Leibbrand, coached by Roger Wheeler (human resources). Stay tuned for the results in January 2020.

Pamela Renzi has written and published her second book and her first children’s story, The Global Christmas to encourage peace, love, and joy in the community. The book, for age’s four to 12 has won the Book of Excellence and was written to let children know that the season is about giving of ourselves to friends, family and community. It teaches compassion, caring and unity. The front cover is a series of pictures from different countries. The yellow lines throughout the book are the love vibration that is sent to all we meet. The beautiful colorful illustrations were drawn by Ashleigh Green who is a fine arts student at UBC Okanagan and local artist. To order contact Pamela at pamrenzi@yahoo.com.

This year marked the 10th anniversary for the team at McFadden Buttar & Associates filing a Budget rental truck for local charities. On Dec. 11 Peter McFadden, Amrit Buttar, Eva Jutras and Jackie Gidda along with their staff of 14 elves filled 19 Costco carts with supplies for food banks and other various charities in our city. Over the past decade, this group has filled upwards of 150 carts in food donations worth more than $75,000.

The website for Everpresent Giving, featured in last week’s column, is www.everpresentgiving.com.

Trout Waters Fly & Tackle, at 101-2350 Hwy. 97N, celebrates the 12 Days of Christmas from Dec. 13 to 24. Every day you can enjoy different in-store specials on products with 20% to 50% off on various days on different products. www.troutwaters.ca

New Year’s Eve will be here before you know it and if you are looking for something to do Dec. 31, join Rann Berry at the Rann Berry’s New Year’s Eve Gala. The event features a nine piece all-star band at the Coast Capri Hotel Ballroom with Motown, Soul and Rock n Roll. Chef’s Kim Wallace Gourmet Hors D’oeuvres will be served throughout the evening with Champagne at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. and dance at 9 p.m. Tickets $129 on sale now at www.Eventbrite.ca

Birthdays of the week: Heather Zais (Dec. 18); Adrienne Skinner (Dec. 18); Katja Oldendorf (Dec. 18); Crystal Flaman (Dec. 19); Gary Schnackenberg (Dec. 19); Gail Temple (Dec. 19); Rod Charlesworth (Dec. 19); Mary Ringrose (Dec. 19); Renie Wutke (Dec. 20); Joan McCormack (Dec. 20); Bill Redmond (Dec. 20); Anna Warwick Sears (Dec. 21); Colleen Light Minchau (Dec. 22); Noel Wentworth (Dec. 22); Cliff Serwa (Dec. 23); Joe Creron (Dec. 24); Genelle Davidson (Dec. 24); Dave Cullen (Dec. 24).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.