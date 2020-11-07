BC VOTES 2020: NDP take lead in Vernon-Monashee as mail-in count continues

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Black Press - file photo)

NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu has jumped into a marginal lead in Vernon-Monashee as mail-in vote counting continues.

The riding remains a nail biter heading into the second of three expected days of mail-in counting that will decide the final results of the B.C. provincial election. BC Liberals incumbent Eric Foster held a narrow lead of 185 votes following Election Day Oct. 24. He saw that lead diminish to 164 yesterday.

As of 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Sandhu has jumped 50 votes ahead of Foster.

The riding had 8,606 mail-in and absentee ballots before Friday, and there are still thousands of votes left to count. If the two candidates remain within 100 votes of a tie, a recount will be automatically triggered.

Vernon-Monashee hasn’t elected an NDP candidate since the 1980s. Foster has been the riding’s MLA since 2009 and is seeking a fourth consecutive term. In 2017 he won with 48 per cent of the vote over the NDP’s 29 per cent.

The final counts across the province are expected to finish by Sunday, but Elections BC says that could stretch into next week.

The NDP will hold a majority government with 57 seats province-wide. The BC Liberals currently hold 27 seats while the Greens hold three.

Brendan Shykora

