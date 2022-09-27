Peachland/Okanagan West Electoral Area Votes: Karrie Fehr

Karrie Fehr is running for a seat on the Central Okanagan Board of Education

The West K News asked the Peachland/Okanagan West Electoral Area trustee candidates to answer a series of questions about issues facing the Okanagan School District.

Karrie Fehr

Do you feel school board policies reflect the values of Central Okanagan communities?

I feel our school board policies should have more community involvement. There is room for improvement.

In what way, if any, are parents not given the opportunity to play a role in their child’s education?

I believe our parents actively play a role in your children’s education. Many parents are on the parents advisor council at their schools. Schools hold PAC meetings. I do think we should have PAC meetings accessible to working parents.

What is the Central Okanagan School District doing well or not doing well to allow our students to become productive adults?

Our school district is doing a good job in helping our students transform from high school to young adulthood. It can be a difficult and scary time. There are many programs available to students.

What role should our education system play in supporting students facing gender identification issues?

It’s our school trustees responsibility to support our students who face gender identification issues or any issues. Your gender or race should never affect your education. I believe having a school trustee who is actively parenting children in our school district is important. I understand the issues our children, parents and teachers face today. I’m passionate about having an equity, fun, safe learning environment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaElection 2022KelownaSchools