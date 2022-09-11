Lake Country Municipal Hall (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)

Two councillors acclaimed ahead of Lake Country municipal election

The district will see a new mayor for the first time in 17 years

Nominations have closed for those interested in working on Lake Country Council.

Candidates for Oyama and Carr’s Landing have already been acclaimed.

With no one running against them, incumbent Cara Reed will continue with the title of Carr’s Landing councillor and incumbent Todd McKenzie will again take the role as Oyama councillor.

In the running for Okanagan Centre includes Tricia Brett and and Riley Hastings, both seeking out their first term.

In Winfield, residents will choose between incumbent Jerremy Kozub and Heather Irvine.

And two of three names running for councillor at large will be voted on Oct. 15, the decision between Michael Lewis, Bib Patel, and incumbent Bill Scarrow.

James Baker is ending his mayoral run and residents in Lake Country will need to decided between former Okanagan Centre Councillor Blair Ireland or Barry Rhodes, who has run for the position in the past, for mayor.

Amy Geistlinger has been acclaimed to the office of School Trustee.

READ MORE: North Okanagan election candidates step up, some acclaimed

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionLake CountryMayor's Race

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lake Country incumbent to seek second council term

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP Detachment (File photo)
Police incident closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

Lake Country Municipal Hall (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)
Two councillors acclaimed ahead of Lake Country municipal election

Firefighters and civilians in Kelowna marched up Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, 2022 to mark the 21st anniversary of the twin towers terror attack (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Remembering the firefighters lost in 9/11 attacks by climbing Kelowna’s Knox Mountain