Scenic Road Cider Co.: Taylor and Caroline Sebastian, and Harv and Marina Johal. -Image: Contributed

A pop-up market keeps it fresh in Kelowna

This summer the market will cycle themes each week

A weekly pop-up market that promises to offer a little more, will be coming to the Landmark District this Friday.

The market will cycle vendors and themes each week to bring a fresh experience each week throughout the summer. Kick off is tomorrow from 11:30 to 5:00 where guests will be able to visit local the stands of local crafters, artisans and vendors.

The first theme is Artisan, and guests will be able to visit vendors such as Salt & Sage Jewelery, Scenic Road Cider, Lostlake Studio, Hemptation, Good Karma Pops, Poppadoms, Beelites Soap & Candles, Raquel’s Desserts and Pastries, Urban Distilleries, Spa Pure Vida, Perch Travelling Boutique, Doodlebug Chocolates & Studio H Signs.

Visitors can find the pop-up market at the Landmark 6 Courtyard every Friday from June 8 to Sept. 14, admission is free.

