A Rocky Mountain High Christmas returns for three shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Award-winning conductor, Lee Holdridge, will lead a music celebration of John Denver classics

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas concert is back for three performances at the Kelowna Community Theatre beginning on Thursday.

Returning to the Okanagan to kick off the holiday season is John Denver’s award-winning conductor, Lee Holdridge, who will lead a musical celebration of John Denver’s best-known hits.

The performances feature the OSO, Rick and Steve Worrall, the RMH band, soprano Melina Schein, tenor Justin Moore, as well as a youth choir under the direction of Gwen Pitt. A portion of every ticket sold will go to help raise funds for two amazing organizations; the Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan and the Central Food Bank.

As well as John Denver, Lee Holdridge has been featured in many TV shows and motion pictures and has either written, arranged, or conducted for numerous other respected pop artists, including Barbra Streisand, Brian May of Queen, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and others.

He has also won seven Emmys and two Grammys.

The performances at the community theatre are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28, 29 and 30. Tickets can be purchased on www.kelownatickets.com

READ MORE: Darryl Lenox headlines New Year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

READ MORE: Stars on Ice come to Kelowna in 2020

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glacier National Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

Just Posted

Okanagan ChristmasFest set to light up Kelowna

The indoor/outdoor Christmas market will return Dec. 12

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas returns for three shows at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Award-winning conductor, Lee Holdridge, will lead a music celebration of John Denver classics

31st annual Tree Light Up and winter market to kick-off holiday season in Kelowna

Water St. from Doyle Ave. to Queensway roundabout will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rutland Secondary finishes 14th at B.C. soccer provincials

The Voodos finished 14th out of the top 16 teams in the province

Darryl Lenox headlines New Year’s Eve take over at Freddy’s Brewpub

Attendees will enjoy a night of drinks, dinner, comedy and a live DJ

Homeless encampment on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Popular taco stand will return to Salmon Arm park

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Vancouver Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Glacier National Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

North Okanagan group brings in young talent to celebrate Beethoven

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Most Read