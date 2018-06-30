Meagan Musseau, nukumi, will you sit with me as I learn to weave? 2018, split vinyl basketry, synthetic vinyl and neon pink flagging tape, 6 x 6 x 9 in. - Kelowna Art Gallery

Aboriginal artists featured at Kelowna Art Gallery

Opening reception for Woven Together is July 13

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s latest exhibition will feature Indigenous artists from B.C. and Newfoundland.

Curated by Jaimie Isaac, Woven Together is a group exhibition featuring Indigenous artists Ursula Johnson, Meagan Musseau, Meghann O’Brien, and Tania Willard.

Each of these artists’ work relates to the woven basket as a contemporary methodology to explore epistemologies, interwoven narratives and histories.

Related: Celebrate Canada Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

These artists consider weaving a reflexive practice as the maker’s hands create interlaced actions through a learned, contemplative, and repetitive process binding together layers of knowledge and material.

Representing nations from Coast Salish Territory in B.C. to Ktaqmkuk Territory in Newfoundland, Woven Together entangles practices from the West and the East to unravel intergenerations and intertribal memories of matriarchal kinships, knowledge, and practices, according to the art gallery in a news release.

The opening reception is Friday, July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to members and guests by invitation.

A panel discussion will take place July 17 at 6 p.m. with the artists.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price
Next story
What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Just Posted

NHL players switch to softball in Kelowna

Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament is raising money for the KGH Foundation

Canada Day eh? Eat ribs, go bike riding and enjoy entertainment in the Okanagan

Join in the festivities in Kelowna, Penticton, Lake Country and other cities in the region

Kids learn to golf free in the Okanagan

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s interior summer swing starts soon in Kelowna

Aboriginal artists featured at Kelowna Art Gallery

Opening reception for Woven Together is July 13

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we feature top stories from the week in Kelowna so you can catch up

Happy Canada Day: What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Thai prime minister to families of missing boys: Have faith

Muddy floodwaters reached near the entrance of the cave Friday despite days of efforts to drain it

What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album

Most Read