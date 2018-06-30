Aboriginal artists featured at Kelowna Art Gallery

Opening reception for Woven Together is July 13

Meagan Musseau, nukumi, will you sit with me as I learn to weave? 2018, split vinyl basketry, synthetic vinyl and neon pink flagging tape, 6 x 6 x 9 in. - Kelowna Art Gallery

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s latest exhibition will feature Indigenous artists from B.C. and Newfoundland.

Curated by Jaimie Isaac, Woven Together is a group exhibition featuring Indigenous artists Ursula Johnson, Meagan Musseau, Meghann O’Brien, and Tania Willard.

Each of these artists’ work relates to the woven basket as a contemporary methodology to explore epistemologies, interwoven narratives and histories.

These artists consider weaving a reflexive practice as the maker’s hands create interlaced actions through a learned, contemplative, and repetitive process binding together layers of knowledge and material.

Representing nations from Coast Salish Territory in B.C. to Ktaqmkuk Territory in Newfoundland, Woven Together entangles practices from the West and the East to unravel intergenerations and intertribal memories of matriarchal kinships, knowledge, and practices, according to the art gallery in a news release.

The opening reception is Friday, July 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to members and guests by invitation.

A panel discussion will take place July 17 at 6 p.m. with the artists.

