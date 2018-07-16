Matt Epp is on tour for his recently released album Shadowlands and will perform in Kelowna July 20 and Vernon July 21. (Photo submitted)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Epp to rock Okanagan

Performances in Kelowna July 20, Vernon July 21

Matt Epp was born to be on the road.

Epp, an Ontario-based singer-songwriter, is ready to rock the Okanagan on the heels of his June 22 release Shadowlands with a July 20 stop at Sabine’s Salon in Kelowna before hitting Vernon’s Record City July 21.

“I was being called the ‘quintessential troubadour’ — that’s how people saw me and how I experienced life. The road was born and bred into me,” Epp said.

Shadowlands, recorded in Nashville at Dark Horse Recording, sparks to life with the lead track Runaway.

Runaway is written from the perspective of my partner who has witnessed my restlessness as we settled into a real home while I did the equivalent of jamming a branch into my own spokes, throwing myself to the gutter over and over,” Epp said.

“Not only is it written from her-to-me in perspective, we actually wrote it together. She saw me with a new loneliness — the feeling you have when you’re not being true to yourself. In short, she is urging and encouraging me to go do what is good and healing for my soul, at the cost of us, for the sake of us.”

The album as a whole marks Epp’s journey into his own, personal shadowlands to create the release Epp said is the most powerful in his award-winning repertoire.

“This day-in-the-life video for Runaway shows me feeling light like the weight has been lifted, reconnecting to my natural habit — the land, the bike, the road,” Epp said.

Epp will rock the Record City stage Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna’s music in the park will rock this Friday
Next story
Two Okanagan artists showcased in Kelowna Gallery

Just Posted

New summer market hits Kelowna

Craft Culture and Manteo Resort will host a summer market this weekend

Two Okanagan artists showcased in Kelowna Gallery

The gallery will welcome guests for free on August 2

Further mediated talked scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Rail trail connection drives ahead

Coldstream connects Vernon to Lake Country

West Kelowna’s music in the park will rock this Friday

This Friday’s Music in the Park will feature rock and country group… Continue reading

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Epp to rock Okanagan

Performances in Kelowna July 20, Vernon July 21

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Indigenous housing providers raise alarms about future of federal funding deals

Incredible sight in Okanagan night sky

Vernon resident Martin Impey caputure the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

Most Read