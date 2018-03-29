Planet Eater rocked the 2017 Armstrong MetalFest stage. Organizers have announced the star-studded lineup for the tenth Armstrong MetalFest, which runs July 13-14. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 with co-headliners Archspire

The North Okanagan’s renowned celebration of heavy metal culture is back for it’s tenth year.

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 and has announced their first batch of bands to rock this year’s lineup, which includes co-headliners Archspire.

“I am very excited for this year’s Armstrong Metalfest, our tenth year going,” said festival co-organizer Jesse Valstar. “I am pumped to have Archspire as our Friday night headliner, their latest album Relentless Mutation is a staple in my current listening rotation, not to mention this year’s Juno nomination for Metal Album of The Year. The Western Canadian Metal Scene is beginning a serious ramp up, so much so that even the popular media has to pause and take notice.”

Preparing for their milestone of a decade of metal in Canada’s Okanagan Valley, this year’s festivities are gearing up to be their biggest event to date with more 30 bands gracing the Armstrong stage.

“As for the full line up, we will be releasing that soon. So please keep an ear to the ground and expect anything from zebras to warthogs.”

Confirmed bands for Armstrong Metalfest 2018 include Archspire (Vancouver), Apollyon (Vancouver), ArkenFire (Kelowna), Begrime Exemious (Edmonton), Blackwater Burial (Vancouver), Breaking The Silent (Edmonton), Bring Your Own Bodies (Lethbridge), Concrete Funeral (Calgary), Death Machine (Kelowna), Detherous (Calgary), Gatekeeper (Vancouver), Illyrian (Calgary), Neck of The Woods (Vancouver), Plaguebringer (Calgary), Tides of Kharon (Edmonton) and Torrefy (Victoria).

Related: Celebrating heavy metal culture

Over the last nine years the festival has hosted a long list of bands such as Revocation, Cattle Decapitation, Suffocation, Beyond Creation, Rivers of Nihil, The Zenith Passage, Anciients, Bison, Striker, Archspire, Cryptopsy, Unleash The Archers, Ninjaspy, Vesperia, Aggression among many others for British Columbia’s largest gathering of metalheads from across western Canada and beyond.

Advance weekend passes are $125, walk up rate is $165. All tickets include tent camping. Guests are welcome to sleep in their vehicles, RV or trailer. Reserve RV spots online to guarantee a spot that includes water and power hookups. For more information and tickets, visit armstrongmetalfest.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Matthew Good still hoping to play concerts in Kelowna, Abbotsford

Just Posted

Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The Warren Peach Bunny Sanctuary will be closed until further notice

UPDATE: House fire in Rutland knocked down

No injuries but significant damage after a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Homeless shelter in Kelowna’s old A&B Sound will be up and running for another year

Cornerstone shelter to remain open until March 2019

Mental health awareness bike ride coming back to Kelowna

CMHA’s Peyton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride to go June 24 in Kelowna

More road work in Kelowna to extend city’s fibre optic network

Starting Tuesday work will be done on a section of Benvoulin Road

Search continues for missing West Kelowna man

Lawrence Hamilton, 72, was last seen March 25

Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Armstrong MetalFest will return to the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14 with co-headliners Archspire

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Teeing it up on Kelowna area courses

Golfers in the Central Okanagan have several options as courses begin opening for the season

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Slowly rising ground water a concern in South Okanagan

Area north west of Oliver still under a local state of emergency due to flooding

Most Read