The Grammy and Juno award-winning artist performs his chart toppers on The Ultimate Tour

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams turned back the clock Sunday night at Prospera Place.

The latest stop on Canada The Ulimate Tour, the Juno and Grammy Award winner drew from his vast collection of hits from the past 30 years.

Kelowna, a popular destination for Adams, was his fifth stop on the 14-city, cross country tour.

