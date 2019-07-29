PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. (Submitted photo)

All paws on deck for when PAW Patrol comes to the South Okanagan

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre

All paws on deck.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, an action-packed, music-filled production at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 28 and 29, 2020.

The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the hit live stage show.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears — Tracker. Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure follows the first live show PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, now in its fourth season. PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure takes place on Jan. 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets start at $25 (plus applicable taxes and facility fees). Tickets go on sale on Aug 9.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Just Posted

Kelowna’s creative sector has more than doubled since ‘09, according to report

Kelowna’s culture sector thriving

Lake Country Night Picnic will have music, art, food and dogs

The annual event will take place on Aug. 16

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Carr’s Landing artists talk about their annual art tour

As the first weekend of the annual tour closes, artists reflect on the community event

Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

VIDEO: What’s your favourite beach in the South Okanagan?

Penticton residents reveal their favourite beaches in the South Okanagan

Campfire doused in North Okanagan

Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Sicamous has a history of royal visits

Members of the U.K. Royal Family stopped on cross-country train journeys in 1939, 1951 and 1959.

Okanagan dachshunds get along swimmingly

Kelowna Dachshund Club hosts pool party in Coldstream

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Most Read