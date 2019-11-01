Carey Missler films Megan Freedman in Vernon. (Instagram)

American singer puts her roots down in Kelowna

Megan Freedman moved from the U.S. to the Okanagan to start a singing career

From the beaches of California to the sands of the Okanagan, an American singer-songwriter now calls Kelowna home.

Megan Freedman, a duel citizen of the U.S. and Canada, is launching her career as a solo recording artist from the Okanagan with her first single Lift You Up.

Freedman recorded the single with Dez Black of Edmonton Producing. The two travelled to Hollywood to record the rest of the EP in Black’s mentor’s studio Skip Saylor Recording.

Recorded in a living room the sound is compared to that of the 1970s and that of classic Tom Petty.

Petty along with Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp are some of the Californian’s influences.

Her first official music video ‘Roots and Wings’ was shot in the Okanagan, by Kelowna filmmaker Carey Missler.

The video follows Freedman on her adventure with her inner child around Kalamalka Lake as they ride bikes, build sand castles and run through trees – a depiction of where Freedman has been and where she is going.

“Set to the backdrop of beautiful British Columbia, Roots and Wings reminds you not to forget who you are, no matter where you go in the world and to never lose your inner child,” explained Missler.

Freedman’s first EP Wild and Free is available to listen to here.

