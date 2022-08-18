Canadian comedian John Wing is coming to Oliver’s Venables Theatre on Sept. 24. (Photo- Courtesy of Train Wreck Comedy)

America’s Got Talent semi-finalist set for South Okanagan comedy appearance

John Wing will be at Venables Theatre in Oliver on Sept. 24

A comedian who’s performed for Jay Leno, Johnny Carson and in front of millions of people on America’s Got Talent is coming to the South Okanagan this September.

Canadian-born John Wing is bringing his more than 30 years of stand-up experience to Venables Theatre in Oliver on Sept. 24, for what organizers are calling a “must-see” show.

“This is a must-see show for anyone that considers themselves to be a big fan of stand-up comedy, he just makes it look so easy up there,” said Rob Balsdon from Train Wreck Comedy.

Wing, who was born in Sarnia, Ont. and now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., has performed at 40 comedy festivals around the world, while collecting more than 350 television appearances to his name in both Canada and the United States.

The comedian has been invited multiple times on NBC’s The Tonight Show when hosted by both Leno and Carson, before appearing as a contestant on America’s Got Talent in the summer of 2013.

Wing finished as a semi-finalist.

Tickets for the Oliver show are on sale now, as part of Train Wreck Comedy’s tour.

Wing is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s not often that the list of festivals and appearances a comedian hasn’t done is shorter than what they have, but with John Wing, that’s pretty much the case,” Balsdon added.

People can purchase their tickets online at trainwreckcomedy.com or at venablestheatre.ca.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

ComedyEntertainmentOkanagan

