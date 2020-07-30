An artist’s story at Gallery 421 in Kelowna

Meet and greet with an Okanagan artist this Friday

If you’re looking to be inspired and have a little wine at the same time, check out Gallery 421 this Friday.

The art gallery is hosting Canadian artist Shannon Cross on July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Located at 560 Raymer Avenue, the gallery will feature Cross’s work, mid to large scale abstract acrylic pieces.

Cross discovered her love for abstract art while living in Hamburg, Germany after finishing her 10-year career as a police officer in Edmonton, Alta.

She now works from her studio in the Okanagan, where her paintings initially emerged as rather industrial, contemporary forms that presented well in homes, using bright colours, scratchings, textures and stencilling.

To help reduce to spread of COVID-19 only six people will be allowed in the gallery at a time.

Art