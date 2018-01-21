Announced this week in Kelowna

A listing of some of the events that were announced in the Kelowna area this week

Here are some concerts and arts events that were announced this week:

•••

Soak in Cari Burdett’s sultry mezzo vocals and feel yourself transported into the night clubs of Paris, Rome, Berlin and New York. Enjoy this timeless enchanting romantic performance of 40’s French Swing, Spanish Gypsy Jazz and aching Italian Love songs that sizzle with energy and passion.

Burdett will close out her tour in Kelowna at the Forum Thursday, Feb. 11.

Burdett’s first album, Magnolia, was released in 2015 and nominated for ‘Best World Album’ by Western Canadian Music Awards and she was awarded Vocalist of the Year 2016 by Vancouver Island Music Awards.

On Feb. 10, she will be hosting Vocal Training Workshop for adults and teens in Summerland from 1 to 3 p.m. This workshop is geared towards those who love to sing and harmonize, but want to dive in and explore rhythm, musical structure, harmonies, resonance, blending and more.

She also plays Summerland Feb. 10 at the Service Station at the Lakeside Church.

•••

The Okanagan Children’s Choir, the VYC Juniors (of the Vancouver Youth Choir) and the Kelowna Secondary School Choirs join forces for a concert titled Together We Breathe at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27 at First United Church.

•••

Country’s Gord Bamford is off on a 29 date Canadian tour called Neon Smoke with guest Aaron Goodvin

Starting on Jan. 24 in Brampton Ontario, the 29 date Canadian tour hits markets large and small from coast to coast ending on March 2 in Kelowna before heading to Australia for a string of shows.

•••

•••

Munnin’s Post is hosting a folk metal event featuring three bands on Feb. 15.

Quebec’s Valfreya, Alberta’s Forsaken Rite and Mexico’s Cabrakaän will all be joining forces to storm the land in true Folk Metal fashion.

The trio of bands are touring Western Canada under the moniker March of the Frozen North.

Mexican Folk Symphonic Metallers Cabrakaan will perform in Kelowna on Feb. 15 as part of their Western Canadian tour.

•••

The Kelowna Art Gallery announced its latest exhibition called Blue Renew – art:debris

•••

Studio9 School of the Arts students will perform Our Future, Our World original songs, dance and spoken word poetry in a 90 minute of show at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna. Reserved seat tickets just $12.50 for either Jan. 25 or Jan. 26 performances beginning at 7 p.m.

•••

Ballet Kelowna presents a timely and moving mixed program created by some of Canada’s most accomplished female artists in Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Trailer for Ballet Kelowna's Elles mixed program from Simone Orlando on Vimeo.

This dynamic and vibrant evening features two world premieres by celebrated Canadian choreographers Gioconda Barbuto and Alysa Pires, who is making her choreographic debut with the company, alongside the quirky and playful Folie à Cinq by Heather Myers, and Glas by Gabrielle Lamb, a work inspired by the brilliant blue-green colour of Alberta’s Bow River.

Tickets and Info at: balletkelowna.ca.

•••

Stephen King fans can see a live performance of Misery in Vernon.

