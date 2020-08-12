Grizzli Winery is located at 2550 Boucherie Road, Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Annual Arts in the Park returns to West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery

The event is being held on Aug. 15. and 16.

Annual Art in the Park returns this Saturday and Sunday to Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna.

Set atop Boucherie Road and surrounded by mountain views, Grizzli will be hosting a two-day event to promote the arts community featuring a variety of Canadian visual artists, live music and wine. Art will; range from original paintings, sculptures, ceramics and multi-medium art.

Saturday’s live music consists of local jazz group Double Sharp Duet and Sunday’s live music is BC-nominated group Danny Sameshima Stargazer Trio.

“Art and Culture give a community its soul,” said Breanna Nathorst, sales and events coordinator at Grizzli Winery.

“It is one of the anchors that make a community whole. We are delighted to host Art in the Park again this year. This is an amazing celebration of our talented artists and an exceptional wine experience that West Kelowna has to offer, the natural marriage of fine art and wine.”

This year’s honorary artist is Victoria-based artist and sculptor David Hunwick who will be live sculpting throughout the weekend.

David Hunwick’s sculptures are located in many private and public collections in the UK; Australia; Germany and Canada. Some of David’s public sculptures are on display at the Sidney Sculpture walk; Oak Bay sculpture trail; Kingsbrae sculpture garden, NB, and the Castlegar Sculpture walk. His work displayed in Preso Museo Ugo Guidi in Forte del Marmi, Italy, to celebrate the 500th anniversary of Michelangelo, as well as the 2018 Levigliani Wine Festival.

This year’s Art in the Park will be held entirely outside, so everyone can enjoy the beautiful Okanagan summer and keep our guests, artists, and staff safe.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 16. To RSVP and reserve a ticket, visit Grizzli’s tasting room or their website.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

