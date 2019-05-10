Apollo Suns, an eight-piece combo from Winnipeg is bringing their psychedelic jazz rock sound to Kelowna. (J Doerksen photo)

Apollo Suns unique music to fill the air in Kelowna

The Winnipeg band will be in Kelowna May 16

Winnipeg’s eight-piece band Apollo Suns is bringing their blend of psychedelic jazz rock to Kelowna to perform in concert at Milkcrate Records in downtown Kelowna on May 16.

The Apollo Suns create their sound from saxophone, trumpet, guitar, keys, percussion and bass.

Their latest EP release, Dawn Offerings, is just a taste of what fans can look forward to hearing live, said guitarist Ed Durocher.

“We wanted to keep the music coming out and make sure our fan base is strong,” said Durocher.

The Apollo Suns already have another album recorded, however, it will remain under lock and key from public consumption until 2020.

Durocher said the band’s debut album, Each Day A Different Sun, was recorded with only four members in a basement, but group has doubled in size since then.

READ MORE: Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

READ MORE: Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

“We didn’t really know how to arrange the horns and write for them, but we are still really proud of that (first) EP,” said Durocher.

“There are some great moments on the new album and we took a lot of time to figure them out and write them.

“We wanted to create the best experience for the listener. It’s a maturing project. We are carving out our own niche.”

Apollo Suns is appearing with Post-Modern Connection at Milkcrate Records, 527 Lawrence Ave. Tickets will be available at the door.

