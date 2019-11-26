Jacqueline Palmer was one of five local artists who spent four days at A.O. Wheeler Hut in the Roger Pass area of Glacier National Park for the annual Art in the Park initiative in 2018. (Peter Hoang)

Glacier National Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

The 2020 Art in the Park program is looking for 2-D artist participants.

Hosted by Parks Canada, the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, with the support of the Alpine Club of Canada, Art in the park connects Canadians to Glacier National Park through art by providing an in-park retreat experience for selected artists.

The works they create will be showcased at the arts centre and other urban centres in Western Canada.

READ MORE: Inspired by nature: Artists explore Glacier National Park for annual Art in the Park residency

“By creating work from their experiences in the park, artists can foster a sense of connection to this special place,” said a news release. “Through artists’ participation, Parks Canada hopes to expand the way the park is seen by local residents, staff, visitors and audiences beyond park boundaries.”

The 2020 retreat will be from July 13-July 17.

Participants will spend four nights at A.O. Wheeler Hut in Glacier National Park, exploring, photographing, sketching and, depending on their medium, producing works of art.

Studio and work time as well as opportunities to explore locations farther away from the hut will be part of the retreat.

“It is expected that artists will work full time on artistic projects while in the park,” said the news release.

Each artist is required to produced three high quality works of art for the exhibition, which will run from Nov. 5-Nov. 26 in Revelstoke and travel after that.

For more information contact the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre at 250-814-0261 or info@revelstokeartgallery.ca

Or find the application form online.

 

