The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

Long-running kids’ show set to end in 2022

Arthur” will soon come to an end.

PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons, said an original developer of the show during a podcast released Wednesday. The final season will air in 2022.

Kathy Waugh, who was a guest on the Finding DW podcast, said the animated series is no longer in production. She said the show’s wrap party was two years ago.

“I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh said. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.”

The series, which first aired in 1996, is based on the popular book series by Marc Brown, who created the Arthur character in 1976. It stars the aardvark character along with his family and friends.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.

—The Associated Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Entertainment line up released for Penticton’s mini Peach Fest Aug. 7

Just Posted

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
‘Businesses are frustrated’: Kelowna chamber of commerce, tourism sector react to health restrictions

Fern Helfand, Interface: Disaster as Spectacle, 2003, digital transparency in light box, Collection of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Gift of Valentin Tinker, 2007. (Contributed by Kelowna Art Gallery)
New gallery exhibit in Kelowna to explore passage of time

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Vernon Morning Star/Brendan Shykora)
Okanagan College will not require vaccinations to be on campus, says spokesperson

The July Mountain wildfire south of Merritt has grown to 1,800 hectares. The Coquihalla Highway is not in immediate danger at this time. (Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Service)
July Mountain wildfire grows to 1,800 hectares