Pixabay

Artists showcase their stuff with paper installations in Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery has two exhibitions this summer

Two new exhibitions involving drawing, printmaking and installation will be showcased at the Lake Country Art Gallery this summer.

Artists Carin Covin’s Pulp Fiction Paper Jam and Heather Leier’s Without Giving Way opening reception will be held July 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Carin Covin received her BFA from Okanagan University College in 2003, and her MFA from UBC Okanagan in 2010. As a drawer and a painter, her current research interests are in the intersection of creative writing and visual language. She is interested in the diary form and the lyric essay and how these writing genres interweave into a contemporary painting and drawing practice.

Heather Leier is an artist and Professor soon to be based in Calgary, Alta. as she is currently on the move from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. She completed her BFA from the University of British Columbia in 2012 and received her MFA in Printmaking from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta in 2016.

Leier’s work has been exhibited in many international exhibitions including The International Biennial Print Exhibit: ROC at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Art and 2015 Guanlan International Print Biennial in Guanlan, China. Solo exhibitions of her work have been presented by Martha Street Studio (Winnipeg), The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art (Kelowna), and the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning (Duluth).

Previous story
Le Dîner en Blanc took over Sutherland Park in Kelowna

Just Posted

Beautiful flowers ticket to winning Kelowna show

The Kelowna Garden Club’s 21st Juried Flower show is going on this afternoon

Vernon woman dead after being struck by commercial vehicle on bridge

Kamloops RCMP said the woman wandered onto Peterson Creek Bridge ‘at the last minute’

Parents of West Kelowna resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Kelowna residents walk to bring fresh water to those overseas

The annual 6K for Water featured the Harlem Globetrotters in Waterfront Park

6 tips on how to train your dog and it begins with ‘sit’

Kelowna - With Okanagan residents loving their furries, we have a few tricks to offer

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Most Read

  • Artists showcase their stuff with paper installations in Lake Country

    The Lake Country Art Gallery has two exhibitions this summer