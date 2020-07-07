Auditions begin as film starts rolling in the Okanagan

An audition call for locally-shot feature films, made-for-TV movies and commercials takes place on July 11 and 12

Okanagan actors will soon get a chance to make it to the big screen.

As filming in the region ramps up following COVID-19 shutdowns in the industry, Kelowna-based BookIT Talent Agency is looking for actors for upcoming feature films, made-for-TV movies and commercials being filmed in the Okanagan Valley.

The audition call for kids, teens, adults, and seniors takes place July 11 and 12 at The Film Factory in downtown Kelowna.

Local talent manager, Brenda Connell, has teamed up with industry veteran and international talent agent, Carla Brown, of Calgary’s Platinum Talent Management to expand the valley’s local talent pool.

Those wanting to audition can reserve a spot by texting 403-294-0094. Actors of all experience levels are welcome.

The Okanagan has a “full slate” of filming queued for this summer, according to a news release from the agency.

In June, B.C.’s film industry was given the go-ahead to restart production after WorkSafeBC released new health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

