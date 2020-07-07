A crew filming in the Okanagan. (Craig Pulsifer, Minds Eye Entertainment photo)

Auditions begin as film starts rolling in the Okanagan

An audition call for locally-shot feature films, made-for-TV movies and commercials takes place on July 11 and 12

Okanagan actors will soon get a chance to make it to the big screen.

As filming in the region ramps up following COVID-19 shutdowns in the industry, Kelowna-based BookIT Talent Agency is looking for actors for upcoming feature films, made-for-TV movies and commercials being filmed in the Okanagan Valley.

The audition call for kids, teens, adults, and seniors takes place July 11 and 12 at The Film Factory in downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

READ MORE: YLW implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

Local talent manager, Brenda Connell, has teamed up with industry veteran and international talent agent, Carla Brown, of Calgary’s Platinum Talent Management to expand the valley’s local talent pool.

Those wanting to audition can reserve a spot by texting 403-294-0094. Actors of all experience levels are welcome.

The Okanagan has a “full slate” of filming queued for this summer, according to a news release from the agency.

In June, B.C.’s film industry was given the go-ahead to restart production after WorkSafeBC released new health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
In photos: Penticton Speedway celebrates opening weekend

Just Posted

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

City of Kelowna seeking input on transit exchange improvements

Since 2010, Kelowna transit service has expanded by 20 per cent but ridership has grown by around 40 per cent

YLW implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

TOTA and Community Futures join forces to support Okanagan businesses amid COVID-19

The initiative is to rebuild a resilient tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Revelstoke community helps those stranded during 30 hour Highway 1 closure

The closure west of the city was due to flooding

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

Most Read