Keith Harder’s ILL Winds: East, 2017 will be on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 11. (Submitted Photo)

Aviation art exhibit soars in Vernon

Children of Icarus by Keith Harder on display at Art Gallery

Creativity is reaching new heights at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The opening reception of Children of Icarus by Keith Harder takes place Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Vernon Public Art Gallery, 3228 31st Ave. The event is open to the public and admission is by donation.

Over in Lumby, you can check out the Frontiers of Creativity exhibit

“Harder’s photorealistic work of cloud formations and aviation are stunning to look at, but this exhibition challenges you to look deeper into the context in which the individual pieces were created,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG executive director.

Creating "ILL WINDS: WEST" from Keith Harder on Vimeo.

“We are excited to bring this work to Vernon and hope you make a point of stopping in to see Children of Icarus.”

Harder’s exhibition Children of Icarus, featured in the Topham Brown Memorial Gallery from March 14 to May 11, brings together two distinct bodies of paintings, both of which directly and indirectly reference aviation and the human condition.

The most recent large-scale paintings in the series titled ILL Winds portray the meteorological phenomena of cloud formations while the small-scale, intimate paintings from the series titled Anamnesis highlight the details of decrepit fuselages of vintage airplanes.

“For a while I’ve been painting things to do with skies and things to do with flying,” said Harder, whose show encorporates both small and large works which complement each other.

GRAVITAS from Christopher Markowsky on Vimeo.

The largest works are appropriately created to scale the enormity of the subject.

“I’ve always felt like clouds have a monumental feel to them,” said Harder, adding that the paintings make you “feel like you’re in it.”

This exhibition is sponsored by the Kelowna International Airport.

