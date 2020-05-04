Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith in Hawaii during American Idol tapings. (Lauren Spencer-Smith Instagram)

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

A teen singer from Vancouver Island won’t win American Idol, but she’s nevertheless excited about what’s ahead in her music career.

The reality TV talent show whittled its top 20 contestants down to a top 10 on Sunday’s episode, and it was revealed that Lauren Spencer-Smith won’t be advancing.

In a social media post, the 16-year-old thanked American Idol for the opportunity, and also thanked everyone who voted for her to try to lift her into the top 10.

“Although some may say this is a disappointment, it is a huge accomplishment for all of me and my friends who were part of the top 20…” she wrote. “Everything happens for a reason and and this was such a positive experience for me.”

She said she created what will be lifelong friendships with other Idol contestants and hopes her fans will now turn their support to help out those singers.

At the same time, Spencer-Smith, who grew up in Port Alberni and now lives in Nanaimo, said she’s excited to continue her own musical career.

“This is not the end for me and I’m so excited for what the future holds,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith advances to American Idol top 20

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer passes American Idol audition


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna-made video gets Ryan Reynolds’ thumbs up

Just Posted

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

Create meaningful connections as pandemic continues: CMHA Kelowna

‘We have to recognize we’re in a crisis and we need to give ourselves the grace and the time in order to manage it’

Kelowna-made video gets Ryan Reynolds’ thumbs up

One Peak Creative got the star’s attention with their Aviation American Gin ad

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of crash that narrowly missed pedestrians

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on April 29

Rising water partially closes some Central Okanagan trails

Glen Canyon regional park and Mission Creek Greenway have been affected

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

Flooding causes Highway 5A to close

Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

U.S. caribou near Revelstoke survive first year

Recent surveys indicate further decline for the animal near Revelstoke

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Most Read