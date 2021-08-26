The wine competition will be held on Sept. 8 to 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

B.C. wine festival comes back to Kelowna

The B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards will be held at the Manteo Resort in September

The B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards is coming back to Kelowna in September.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society will be holding the competition at Manteo Resort from Sept. 8 to 11. The competition will allow all licensed B.C. wineries to have their best wines judged by an industry panel of 15 judges. The competition recognizes a wide variety of wine styles and had over 740 wines judged in 2020.

“Our impressive panel speaks to the veracity of this competition. Everyone involved in the process is excited to see this year’s wine entries—- and of course, which wine will earn the distinction of Wine of the Year,” said society general manager Elan Morris.

In 2020, Upper Bench Winery and Creamery in Penticton was awarded Wine of The Year for its 2019 Riesling. “For several years in a year now, we have seen the top honour go to a smaller winery… This year already, we have seen a record number of smaller wineries enter their wines,” said Morris.

All licensed B.C. wineries may enter two wines without charge. The final submission date is Thursday, Sept. 2.

Wineries can register their wines at: www.thewinefestivals.com.

READ MORE: ‘Contagiously happy dude’: Kelowna film crew follows life of man born without arms or legs

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC WineCity of KelownaWine and Vineyards

Previous story
‘Ultimate drummer’: Stars react to death of Rolling Stone Charlie Watts

Just Posted

Residents drive past fire crews as they return to Logan Lake on Aug. 19, a week after the community was evacuated because of the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

Colin Cameron, 91, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Kelowna’s Trinity Hall clinic on March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Kelowna’s main COVID-19 vaccine clinic is closing, new location in the works

Fitzpatrick served as a member of the Senate of Canada for 10 years and was first appointed in 1998. (Contributed/Ross Fitzpatrick)
Former Okanagan Senator leaves retirement to chair Liberal candidate’s campaign

Nearly 100 soldiers from first Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry arrived at the Vernon Army Cadet Camp Aug. 26 to complete a deployment of approximately 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel assigned to Operation LENTUS. (1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, public affairs file)
Military on the move from Oliver to Vernon to combat White Rock Lake wildfire