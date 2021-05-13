B-Side keeps Okanagan musicians in Focus

Following the success of the latest online concert series, the production is turning to the flip-side.
The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre continues the Focus online series B-Sides with Episode 3 this week, featuring Celtic party band Maritime Kitchen Party, producer and looper Jodie B. and a performance of Leonard Cohen’s iconic Hallelujah by 13-year-old Scotty Berg with Justin Moore.
“We had so many great recordings that we just had to release more episodes,” artistic director Erin Kennedy said.
B3 airs online Thursday, May 13, 12 a.m., until midnight, May 16. The show is free, but donations are appreciated, at ticketseller.ca.
Production of digital content is a first for VDPAC thanks to some major equipment upgrades.
“We have been able to keep our local artists and audiences engaged and connected with the first Focus online series,” executive director Jim Harding said. “While we prepare for the gradual return of small, live performances – probably with our Spotlight OnStage concert series, we are continuing to develop our online programming and making opportunities available to experienced and emerging artists in the region.
“We also want to reach out to artists up and down the Okanagan Valley to let them know we now have the HD video, and digital sound recording and streaming technical resources and upgraded MFH Studio available to them.”
