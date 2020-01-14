The Schubert Centre will stage a dinner Jan. 24 to raise funds for a new furnace. Providing entertainment for the fundraiser will be comedian ventriloquist Don Bryan and the Shawn Lightfoot Band. (Schubert Centre photo)

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

The Schubert Centre is in desperate need of replacing the building’s 34-year-old furnace.

Mark your calendar for Friday, Jan. 24, when the centre kicks off its furnace fundraising campaign with an exceptionally fun event — a dinner along with entertainment by comedian ventriloquist Don Bryan and dance music by the Shawn Lightfoot Band.

Tickets are $125/person. With the purchase of each ticket a $75 charitable donation receipt will be provided.

To purchase tickets or book a table contact Shirley Higgins at 250-549-4201 or stop into the Schubert Centre and purchase tickets from one of the senior volunteers at the front desk.

Silent Auction items and/or a monetary donations are also being accepted.

