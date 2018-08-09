Ballet Kelowna announces new season

Ballet Kelowna has announced their next season which includes local, national, and international performances.

In Kelowna, the Company’s three productions at the Kelowna Community Theatre will draw inspiration from the vibrancy, mood, and power of nature. The shows will feature five world premieres by female choreographers, two company premieres, and two audience favourites. Signature works by Canada’s finest emerging and established choreographers will transport audiences on a visual journey exploring the dynamic spirit of the seasons.

“For the 2018-2019 season, we continue our initiative to commission and create exciting new works right here in Kelowna – works that are capturing the interest of international presenters and festivals,” Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director & CEO said. “We are thrilled to be taking a selection of our made-in-Kelowna repertoire to the Fall for Dance North festival in Toronto and the China International Performing Arts Expo in Beijing this fall before returning home to perform for local audiences.”

The Kelowna performance season begins with Autumn, Nov.16 and 17, Ballet Kelowna’s newest collection of dance inspired by the splendours of fall. Following the success of A Streetcar Named Desire, the Company debuts another work by renowned choreographer John Alleyne called Schubert. Also on the program, the company premiere of In Between, a work originally created for the National Ballet of Canada by Alysa Pires and hailed by The Globe and Mail as “a polished, cohesive, and energetic ballet.” Fresh off its Toronto premiere at the Fall for Dance North festival, the program closes with the wildly popular MAMBO, also by Alysa Pires.

Next, Ballet Kelowna presents Winter, February 1, 2019, a joyful mixed program to brush away the winter blues. Film and television choreographer Heather Laura Gray promises to deliver a unique blend of dance and musical theatre in her first commission for the Company. Ballet Kelowna’s own Simone Orlando premieres an evocative new work inspired by Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires. Also on the program, 1723-Vivaldi, a dynamic work by Wen Wei Wang commissioned for Ballet Kelowna in 2017.

The season culminates with Spring, May 3 and 4, a program that draws inspiration from Igor Stravinsky, one of the most influential composers of the twentieth century. Spring features the world premieres of three reimagined classics – The Firebird, Petrushka, and The Rite of Spring. These iconic works will resurface through the voices of today’s top BC-based female choreographers – Amber Funk Barton, Heather Dotto, and Simone Orlando. The Spring program promises to be the dance event of the season.

To add to the experience of the Kelowna performances and celebrate the seasons, Ballet Kelowna’s three mixed programs are paired with exquisite wines from Quails’ Gate Winery. Patrons receive a complimentary tasting of the featured Quails’ Gate wine at each performance.

Special Event and Add-on Performances:

Raising the Barre, Aug. 24

Ballet Kelowna kicks off the 2018-2019 season with a special event on Friday, August 24 at The Innovation Centre called Raising the Barre. The highlight of the inaugural annual event is the Okanagan premiere of the thought-provoking documentary film ‘Broken’ which focuses on Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director & CEO Simone Orlando. Proceeds will support the Company’s commissioning and touring activities in the 2018/19 season. For tickets and more information, visit balletkelowna.ca.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 7 to 9, presented by The Canadian School of Ballet

The Canadian School of Ballet, with guest artists from Ballet Kelowna, will bring E.T.A. Hoffman’s enchanting tale of Clara, her Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy to magical new heights. Ballet Kelowna subscribers enjoy their same seats to The Nutcracker.

Cuba Vibra, March 14, 2019, presented by Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba

Straight from the island, Dance Cuba brings the irresistible Havana heat with their 17 dancer ensemble and a flavourful fusion of cha-cha, rumba, conga and mambo, accompanied by a scintillating eight-piece live band. Kelowna debut.

For ticket information visit the Kelowna Ballet wesbite www.balletkelowna.ca

