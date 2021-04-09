Ballet Kelowna hosting first live virtual performance on April 17

The digital performance, titled “Livestream No. 1,” is a collection of dance that “celebrates the power of the human spirit.”

Ballet Kelowna is having its first live virtual performance on April 17.

The digital performance, titled “Livestream No. 1,” is a collection of dance that “celebrates the power of the human spirit.” The show will mark the world premiere acts of Kirsten Wicklund’s Disembark and Seiji Suzuki’s Gekko, while Alysa Pires’s In Between is making its return.

Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO, said that she’s excited to move forward with the performance, adding that the company has been able to remain creative and productive despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is time to unveil two extraordinary new pieces that reflect and capture the shared feelings and emotions of this significant time in our history,” said Orlando. “We also bring you one of our uplifting audience favourites.”

The performance, which can be streamed for free or by donation through Unicorns.Live, will be filmed from the stage of the Kelowna Community Theatre. Ballet Kelowna’s last mainstage performance at the theatre was 14 months ago.

“We are looking forward to getting back on stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre,” said Orlando. “While we will miss having an in-person audience for this live performance, we aim to offer an intimate and immersive experience that people can enjoy safely from the comfort of their home.”

