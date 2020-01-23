Ballet Kelowna presents Twilight: a story of love and connection

The program will showcase top emerging choreographers Eva Kolarova and Kunal Ranchod

Ballet Kelowna contemplates love and connection to people and places with the expressive and moving mixed program Twilight, presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre on February 14 and 15.

Twilight will showcase a range of different contemporary and classical works as well as world premieres from two of Canada’s most well-regarded emerging choreographers.

Choreographer Eva Kolarova will be performing a contemporary piece, As it is, exploring ideas of loneliness and separation, and the urgency to form relationships with others. Within the Golden Raga, an elegant balletic work will be performed by Kunal Ranchod.

The program will also include the premiere of On Wings by the highly-regarded, three-time Ballet Kelowna collaborator and choreographer Joe Laughlin.

“With Twilight, audiences will be guided on a spiritual and emotional journey, exploring the multi-faceted qualities of love and relationship in its many forms,” says Ballet Kelowna’s Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando.

“Featuring new works by some of Canada’s most celebrated new dance talents, as well as the introduction to a moving piece first performed by Ballet BC, Ballet Kelowna continues to play a vital role in the development of Canadian choreographic talent by offering commissions to both emerging and established artists.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on both Feb. 14. and 15 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Tickets range from from $53.95 (Adult), $46.95 (Senior) and $30.25 (Student/Child). All prices include taxes and service charges.

Tickets can be purchased online through balletkelowna.ca and kelownatickets.com

For more information, visit the Kelowna Ballet website.

