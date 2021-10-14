Ballet Kelowna returns to stage with brand-new program

As venues begin to open up, the dance company is preparing to return on stage

As venues cautiously reopen, a local dance company is getting ready to debut a new program for the 2021/2022 season.

Ballet Kelowna will be back on stage on Nov. 5 and 6 with Resurgence, a program that will feature two new works from Canadian choreographers, titled The Forever Part and Celestial Mechanics. The program will also feature fan-favourite Petrushka.

“With Resurgence, we invite audiences to rejoice with us in our return to live performance, and also in our ongoing commitment to the presentation of emerging and established Canadian dancers and choreographers,” Ballet Kelowna artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando said.

“Through the commissioning of these works from rising choreographers, Ballet Kelowna offers not only the space to revitalize creativity for these artists, but also to kick-start our new season with a program of breathtaking works that showcase the striking athleticism and artistry of Ballet Kelowna’s company of artists.”

The company returns to in-person live performances after spending the past season presenting live-streamed performances due to the ongoing pandemic. With Resurgence, the company will be celebrating that return to the stage and the energy of audience members.

The Forever Part will feature eight dancers and will explore the tension between yearning and desire and anxiety and confinement within the concept of forever.

Celestial Mechanics is a classical work for three women and three men, and will showcase Ballet Kelowna’s technical aptitude through complex pointe work and expressive movements.

Petrushka, originally presented to Kelowna audiences in spring 2019, is a meditation on love and loss, and follows three puppets that were magically brought to life at a fair.

Resurgence will be on stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 5 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.

More information on Ballet Kelowna’s new season is available here.

READ MORE: Kelowna bluegrass band ready to perform live after nearly two years

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureArts and Entertainment