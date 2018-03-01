Beer appreciation courses on tap in Vernon, Kelowna

Award-winning brewmaster Stefan Buhl leads a guided tasting course on the craft beer revolution in Vernon March 8 and Kelowna March 10. (Photo submitted)

An award-winning brewmaster who was among those to help ferment the craft beer revolution in B.C. is serving up a guided tasting course in Vernon this month that will appeal to everyone from industry professionals and homebrewers to craft beer newcomers alike.

After completing his apprenticeship as a brewmaster in his homeland of Germany, Stefan Buhl brought his knowledge and passion for German-styled lagers and ales and English ales to Canada in 1996.

He spent 17 years brewing beer and overseeing production for Tree Brewing in Kelowna and is now owner of his own brewing and packaging solutions company. Buhl will share his decades of experience during a three-hour beer appreciation course on March 8 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marten Brewing Company in Vernon.

“Craft beer was not on anyone’s radar at all here when I first arrived,” says Buhl. “People are much more knowledgeable and interested in it now, which is great to see.

“Given the growth in the number of craft breweries out there, and with more and more people building an appreciation for craft beer, I felt like it was a great time to pass on what I’ve learned over the years.”

Related: Putting Vernon on the map, one beer at a time

Participants can expect an interactive session touching briefly on the history of beer making and Buhl’s experiences in the early days of craft beer in the Okanagan. They will then taste their way through some of the brewmaster’s favourites from around B.C. The session will cap off with a question and answer period.

“I’m really looking forward to chatting with people about the evolution of craft beer in B.C., hearing about what styles they like and talking about whatever they want to know more about,” says Buhl.

The course is offered through Okanagan College’s Continuing Studies Department in partnership with Marten Brewing Company. Seating is limited.

Following the March 8 course in Vernon, the College will be also offering beer appreciation courses in Kelowna on March 10 and April 14 in partnership with Tree Brewing.

For more information and to register online (participants must be 19 or older), visit www.Okanagan.bc.ca/beerappreciation.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.