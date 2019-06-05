Behind the Label: Legend Distilling in the South Okanagan

While not everyone is a wine or beer drinker, most adults can name at least one cocktail they prefer to order on an evening out.

Doug and Dawn Lennie, owner/operators of Legend Distilling in Naramata, say they often see seasonal trends when it comes to favourites at their distillery. For this month’s Behind the Label, the Lennies discuss operating a distillery in wine country and what makes their business special.

The husband and wife power couple opened the distillery five years ago in what used to be Naramata’s doctors’ office. This fun fact, along with other myths and legends about the Naramata area, is something they like to highlight with their brand and the reason behind the name “Legend Distilling.”

You can find their brand in liquor stores around the province and in Alberta – as well as liquor and food sales within the distillery. The pair admit it was not an easy process to get their business up and runnning, stating that neither had previous experience with distilling.

Legend Distilling now boasts a good selection of whiskey, gin and vodka, and Doug said they are always trying to improve recipes and processes. In addition, they typically release new varieties each season to vary their menu and include local ingredients such as fresh fruit.

The distillery recently opened its spacious patio and is gearing up for a busy summer full of great food, live music and, of course, some delicious cocktails.

