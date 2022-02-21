Bif’s ‘long-dreamt-about return’ to Lake Country impresses

Six years since her last visit to town, Bif Naked was longing to return to Lake Country.

And her fans were just as excited to see her back, as she performed for a sold-out crowd at Creekside Theatre Feb. 17.

“Lake Country has graciously hosted us before, when my memoirs were first published, and tonight is our long dreamt about return,” the Canadian rock star said prior to the performance. “We are so grateful to be performing this very special evening and grateful for all of us to be in the room together again.”

The show was sold-out almost immediately after it was announced last year, with 50 per cent capacity restrictions in place.

But some last minute changes allowed 30 more tickets to be released last minute for the acoustic show.

Those who were lucky enough to get a seat called the performance “awesome” and “amazing.”

READ MORE: Bif Naked relishes return to Lake Country stage

READ MORE: Coldstream woman scores $92K Olympic prize

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music