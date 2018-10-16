Big Brother holds casting call in Kelowna

Ready for your close up? Big Brother Canada will be holding auditions in Kelowna, Friday Oct. 18.

We're coming to a city near you to find the next Big Brother Canada champ! Casting details at https://t.co/5MAo0hiWem 🎉 #BBCAN7 pic.twitter.com/D6BFlOHLcG — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) October 9, 2018

The crown jewel of late night reality T.V. will be looking for the cast of their seventh season in seven cities across Canada over two months.

Big Brother Canada takes a group of strangers and puts them into a fully surveilled house where they are constantly filmed for Canada’s viewing pleasure. The housemates are completely cut off from the outside world while they compete for a grand cash prize while battling in a series of challenges each week.

Need some tips before heading to the audition? Here’s a few tips from host Arisa Cox.

What does @BigBrotherCa host @ArisaCox like to see in a houseguest? Watch for her tips on how to be a part of the show! pic.twitter.com/QkisXFFFbi — ET Canada (@ETCanada) August 23, 2018

To audition you must be over 19 years old, you can also apply online at bigbrothercanada.ca until Nov. 17

Auditions will be held at Dakodas Sports Bar, Pub & Grill, 1574 Harvery Ave., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

