Big Little Lions play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre March 14&15. (Big Little Lions image)

Big Little Lions take Okanagan spotlight

Shows planned in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Prolific songwriting and an offbeat, memorable live show is coming to tour the Okanagan.

Big Little Lions have been described as ‘a blissful marriage of new folk and sophisticated pop,’ by the Mariposa Folk Festival. You can catch the JUNO award-winning duo March 9 at Kelowna’s Sneddon House Concerts. The duo will also be In Penticton at the Dream Cafe March 12.

A cabaret-style performance is putting the audience up and personal with artists on the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage March 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Little Lions consists of Helen Austin and Paul Otten who, despite living thousands of miles apart, have found a way to connect and create music together.

Although being in two different countries (Austin lives in British Columbia and Otten lives in Cincinnati, OH.), they have found common ground to share their message. Despite the pull to avoid the hard topics and pretend it’s all OK – they’ve chosen to speak out.

“Call it destiny, or call it fate, call it a necessary progression for these modern times,” the artists state on their web page.

“But the distance provides the necessity to create in a new way,” say the duo, who use technology as their ally and their differences as their strength.

Their latest release, Inside Voice, is the bands sixth album and digs deeper than their previous work. The album takes on topics around mental health but in a way that leaves the listener feeling optimistic and understood. Inside Voice is jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies, the sound of two people working side-by-side.

Their live show is quite the spectacle with Otten playing drums, bass and keyboard all while singing lead vocals with Austin playing guitar and foot percussion. They use every limb, and then some, to make two people sound like a full band.

With the pairing of two individually successful songwriters, Big Little Lions have continuously been recognized for their writing. Their accolades include first place in the International Songwriting Competition, Song of the Year in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition and Ensemble of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Award.

Tickets for Big Little Lions Vernon shows are $30 and the event is 19+ only. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets or more information.

READ MORE: Vernon students first choir to take on Canadian Paralympic song

READ MORE: Vernon’s own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EntertainmentLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe
Next story
REVIEW: Supernatural concert from two talented pianists

Just Posted

First ever Brewchella a hit in Kelowna

Craft Beer Market held a beer festival Thursday night

Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

Kelowna’s parks strategies to focus on urban areas

These spaces are, however, competing for the same land as the buildings they serve

Boil water notice in place for former South East Kelowna Irrigation District

The notice affects 80 properties that have not yet been connected to the city water supply

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Pie Company

COLUMN: Pilkey Palooza comes to the Summerland Library

Author’s works featured in this year’s Spring Break Reading Challenge

Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

Doors to downtown businesses present a challenge for wheelchairs and scooters, Chris Beaton says

Sun Life cancels convention amid COVID-19 concerns

Global company cancels Cancun conference due to coronavirus

Big Little Lions take Okanagan spotlight

Shows planned in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Masks sold out in Vernon amid growing COVID-19 concerns

Medical supplies stores say masks, hand sanitizer flew off the shelves; suppliers can’t keep up with demand

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

Most Read