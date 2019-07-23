Kelowna and Vernon are the Okanagan stops for Big Wreck’s But for the Sun tour. (Contributed)

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

American-Canadian band Big Wreck has announced two Okanagan shows on its upcoming But for the Sun tour.

Big Wreck will take the stage in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Rock the Lake nears Saturday night sellout

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen to exhibit work in Kelowna

The band is touring for its upcoming album, also entitled But for the Sun, slated to drop on Aug. 30, during the tour.

The first single from the album, Locomotive, was released in February and reached number six on the Canadian rock charts.

Big Wreck is going on with the tour despite losing founding member and guitarist Brian Doherty to cancer on June 5. The band has since continued performing as a trio.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 26 at livenation.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Simu Liu’s rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel’s kung fu super hero

Just Posted

Big Wreck announces two Okanagan shows

The American-Canadian band will be playing in Vernon and Kelowna on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3

Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

15 year-old Ryley Binne joins her White Rock team every weekend for tournaments

Kelowna paddling team raises breast cancer awareness for 20 years

“Bust ‘N Loose” cancer survivors take on the waters worldwide for breast cancer research

$100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

The project targets so-called “zoomers” (active baby boomers) downsizing from their traditional homes

Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years

There were 1325 registered for this year’s iconic Okanagan Lake swim

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Countdown starts to 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at Maple Ridge city hall.

Serious injuries sustained in Highway 1 collisions west of Salmon Arm

Air ambulance needed at two accident scenes that closed highway Monday evening

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at the issues around e-scooters

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Fines approved for Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw

Mayor and council state fines to be issued as last resort

Most Read